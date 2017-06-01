Osaka Kansai International Airport operator to invest USD866m in renovations by 2023

Kansai Airports reportedly plans to invest JPY96.1 billion (USD866.1 million) through 2023 to renovate Osaka Kansai International Airport after generating JPY180.2 billion (USD1.6 billion) in operating revenue and JPY16.9 billion (USD144 million) in net profit for the year ending 31-Mar-2017 (Nikkei, 1-Jun-2017). Kansai Airports CEO Yoshiyuki Yamaya reportedly credits increasing inbound tourism from Asia, the introduction of new duty free shopping facilities and the implementation of a programme to waive landing fees for one year for new medium to long haul international services for the company's strong performance.