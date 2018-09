Oro navigacija handles 26,000 flights in Lithuanian airspace, flights serviced up 12%

Oro navigacija handled (03-Sep-2018) 26,000 flights in Lithuanian airspace in Aug-2018, an increase of 12.2% year-on-year, including 20,000 transit flights, an increase of 8.6% and daily flights peaked at 897 on 30-Aug-2018. The air traffic controller reported the following air traffic highlights for Aug-2018:

Vilnius Airport closed between 14-Jul-2017 and 17-Aug-2017 and most flights were transferred to Kaunas Airport. [more - original PR - Lithuanian]