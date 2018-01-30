Orlando International Airport reports fourth consecutive year of pax growth in 2017

Orlando International Airport reported (26-Jan-2018) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2017:
- Passengers: 4.0 million, +8.2% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 3.5 million, +7.4%;
- International: 524,231, +13.7%;
- Cargo: 23,258 tons, +4.1%;
- Domestic: 18,091 tons, -3.3%;
- International: 5168 tons, +42.3%;
- Aircraft movements: 29,487, +4.6%;
- 2017:
- Passengers: 44.6 million, +6.4%;
- Domestic: 38.7 million, +6.5%;
- International: 5.9 million, +5.7%;
- Cargo: 220,019 tons, +5.2%;
- Domestic: 174,896 tons, -0.3%;
- International: 45,123 tons, +34.3%;
- Aircraft movements: 330,708, +4.3%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Orlando International Airport reported fourth consecutive year of passengers growth in 2017. [more - original PR]