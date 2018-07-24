Become a CAPA Member
24-Jul-2018 12:02 PM

Orlando International Airport pax up 8% to 4.1m in Jun-2018; 24.2m pax in 1H2018

Orlando International Airport reported (20-Jul-2018) the following traffic highlights:

  • Jun-2018:
    • Passengers: 4.1 million, +7.9% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 3.5 million, +7.1%;
      • International: 532,865, +13.5%;
    • Cargo: 20,464 tons, +17.0%;
      • Domestic: 16,105 tons, +14.9%;
      • International: 4359 tons, +25.1%;
    • Aircraft movements: 28,856, +4.5%;
  • 1H2018:
    • Passengers: 24.2 million, +6.7%;
    • Cargo: 125,021 tons, +18.7%;
    • Aircraft movements: 176,137, +4.3%. [more - original PR]

