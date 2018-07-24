24-Jul-2018 12:02 PM
Orlando International Airport pax up 8% to 4.1m in Jun-2018; 24.2m pax in 1H2018
Orlando International Airport reported (20-Jul-2018) the following traffic highlights:
- Jun-2018:
-
- Passengers: 4.1 million, +7.9% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 3.5 million, +7.1%;
- International: 532,865, +13.5%;
- Cargo: 20,464 tons, +17.0%;
- Domestic: 16,105 tons, +14.9%;
- International: 4359 tons, +25.1%;
- Aircraft movements: 28,856, +4.5%;
- Passengers: 4.1 million, +7.9% year-on-year;
- 1H2018:
-
- Passengers: 24.2 million, +6.7%;
- Cargo: 125,021 tons, +18.7%;
- Aircraft movements: 176,137, +4.3%. [more - original PR]