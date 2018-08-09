Orix to acquire 30% stake in Avolon for USD2.2bn

Orix Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary ORIX Aviation Systems, entered (08-Aug-2018) an agreement to acquire a 30% stake in Avolon from Bohai Capital for USD2.2 billion. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and Bohai shareholder approval. Bohai's largest shareholder, HNA Group, provided its commitment to the transaction. The transaction is expected to be complete in 4Q2018. Transaction implies an Avolon enterprise value of USD23.7 billion, as at 31-Mar-2018. [more - original PR]