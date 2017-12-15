Loading
15-Dec-2017 7:48 AM

Oriens Aviation acquires London Biggin Hill MRO business

Oriens Aviation acquired (14-Dec-2017) Avalon Aero's business aviation MRO facility at London Biggin Hill Airport for an undisclosed sum. Details include:

  • Business to be renamed as Oriens Aviation Limited effective immediately;
  • View to becoming the principal UK authorised PC-12 service centre by 29-Jan-2018;
  • Agreement extended with Goodwood Engineering to act as a satellite service centre;
  • As a result of the acquisition, Oriens also gains the following line and base maintenance capabilities:
    • Cessna 421/550/551/560;
    • Hawker Beechcraft BAE 125 Series 1000;
    • Piaggio P180 Avanti. [more - original PR]

