Oriens Aviation acquires London Biggin Hill MRO business

Oriens Aviation acquired (14-Dec-2017) Avalon Aero's business aviation MRO facility at London Biggin Hill Airport for an undisclosed sum. Details include:
- Business to be renamed as Oriens Aviation Limited effective immediately;
- View to becoming the principal UK authorised PC-12 service centre by 29-Jan-2018;
- Agreement extended with Goodwood Engineering to act as a satellite service centre;
- As a result of the acquisition, Oriens also gains the following line and base maintenance capabilities:
- Cessna 421/550/551/560;
- Hawker Beechcraft BAE 125 Series 1000;
- Piaggio P180 Avanti. [more - original PR]