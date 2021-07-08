8-Jul-2021 12:29 PM
Opening of Capella Yangyang to support Fly Gangwon international expansion plans
Fly Gangwon announced (07-Jul-2021) its affiliate Ayum Corporation will participate in the development of Capella Yangyang, a six star luxury resort to be established at a 55,677sqm site near Songjeon Beach, Yangyang, by 2024. The project will require an estimated investment of KRW500 billion (USD436.9 million). The opening of Capella Yangyang is expected to support Fly Gangwon's efforts to expand its international network to include destinations in Japan, China, Russia and Southeast Asia, as the LCC is based at nearby Yangyang International Airport. [more - original PR - Korean]