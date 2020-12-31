31-Dec-2020 10:52 AM
Ontario Airport optimistic of 'return to more normal travel routines' in 2021
Ontario International Airport Authority president Alan D Wapner stated (30-Dec-2020) "as coronavirus vaccines become available to more Americans, I am optimistic we will see a return to more normal travel routines in 2021". Ontario International Airport reported the following "encouraging signs" in 2020, despite the challenges of the pandemic:
- Six consecutive months of traffic growth between Apr-2020 and Oct-2020, regaining almost 50% of passenger volumes compared to 2019. Ontario was ranked first in California and third among all US airports for its rate of recovery;
- Airlines resumed or commenced new services to Atlanta, Chicago Midway, Houston George Bush, Seattle and Mexico City;
- Airlines plan to launch services to Chicago O'Hare, Honolulu, Las Vegas, Miami, New York Newark, Orlando, Phoenix, Sacramento and San Francisco by spring 2021;
- Air cargo operations grew 20% year-on-year and FedEx Express completed a USD100 million upgrade to its operations at the airport. [more - original PR]