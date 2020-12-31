Become a CAPA Member
Loading
31-Dec-2020 10:52 AM

Ontario Airport optimistic of 'return to more normal travel routines' in 2021

Ontario International Airport Authority president Alan D Wapner stated (30-Dec-2020) "as coronavirus vaccines become available to more Americans, I am optimistic we will see a return to more normal travel routines in 2021". Ontario International Airport reported the following "encouraging signs" in 2020, despite the challenges of the pandemic:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More