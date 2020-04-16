16-Apr-2020 9:55 AM
Ontario Airport freight traffic up 22% in Mar-2020 and 13% for 1Q2020
Ontario International Airport reported (15-Apr-2020) commercial cargo traffic increased 21.9% year-on-year to 70,221 tons in Mar-2020, representing the largest monthly growth since Jan-2018. Volumes increased 12.9% to 186,278 tons for 1Q2020. Ontario International Airport Authority CEO Mark Thorpe noted landing fees associated with increasing freight shipments help to offset a decrease due to fewer passenger services. [more - original PR]