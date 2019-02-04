oneworld outlines major changes for third decade of alliance's existence

oneworld introduced (03-Feb-2019) significant changes intended to increase the value it delivers to customers and member airlines, as well as reflecting substantial changes in the marketplace over the past 20 years. Key changes include:

New oneworld digital platform. This will be progressively rolled out to deliver on the alliance's core promise of seamless connectivity for customers flying on multi-sector, multi-airline journeys. Connectivity will be offered via customer's preferred member airline's mobile app or website. The platform will also give member airlines the ability to offer check-in, boarding passes, flight information and baggage tracking via their own individual apps, for customers flying on any oneworld alliance partner;

Increased level of alliance co-location projects at a number of key airports around the world. oneworld aims to bring its member airlines operating at all airports worldwide together under one roof to smooth connections for between different member airlines. oneworld also have plans to unveil the first oneworld branded, developed and managed lounge later in 2019;

New corporate sales approach, to enable oneworld to respond much faster to requests for alliance contracts. These generate USD1 billion p/a for member airlines. Since trials of the new process began six months ago, revenues have risen 10% year-on-year;

Revised process for prospecting potential new members. The first airline to join as a result will be Royal Air Maroc in 2020, the alliance's first full member recruit for six years and its first from Africa;

in 2020, the alliance's first full member recruit for six years and its first from Africa; New membership platform, oneworld connect, put in place. Fiji Airways ' entry as the first oneworld connect partner be completed by the end of Mar-2019. Talks are progressing with other airlines interested in signing, from the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific;

' entry as the first oneworld connect partner be completed by the end of Mar-2019. Talks are progressing with other airlines interested in signing, from the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific; Different brand positioning for oneworld, with the launch of the 'Travel Bright' logo and branding. [more - original PR]