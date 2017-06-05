Finnair CEO Pekka Vauramo to serve as oneworld governing board chairman

Finnair announced (04-Jun-2017) the nomination of CEO Pekka Vauramo by the oneworld alliance governing board to serve as the alliance's chairman for the next two years. Mr Vauramo assumed the role at oneworld’s mid-year board meeting, held ahead of the 2017 IATA AGM. He succeeds Ivan Chu, who has moved on from his role as Cathay Pacific Airways CEO to become John Swire & Sons (China) Limited, chairman, after leading the alliance for two years. His successor as Cathay Pacific CEO, Rupert Hogg, has also taken his position on the oneworld governing board. [more - original PR]