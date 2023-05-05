oneworld CEO to step down

oneworld announced (04-May-2023) CEO Rob Gurney plans to resign and depart the alliance. Mr Gurney commenced in the role in 2016 and expanded the alliance with the addition of Royal Air Maroc, Alaska Airlines and future member Oman Air. He will continue to serve as CEO until 01-Jul-2023. American Airlines chief commercial officer Vasu Raja will lead the effort to select and appoint Mr Gurney's successor, with Mr Gurney and the oneworld management team reporting to Mr Raja until a successor is named. [more - original PR]