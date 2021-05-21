Become a CAPA Member
21-May-2021

oneworld appoints Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker as governing board chairman

oneworld appointed (20-May-2021) Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker as governing board chairman, succeeding Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce. Mr Al Baker also served as IATA's governing board chairman from 2018-2019 and is an executive committee member of the Arab Air Carriers Organisation (AACO), a non executive director of Heathrow Airport Holdings and secretary general of Qatar's National Tourism Council. [more - original PR

