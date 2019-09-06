Omsk Oblast requires EUR275m investment support for Omsk Fedorovka Airport construction

Omsk Oblast's Governor Aleksandr Burkov expects an investment of more than RUB20 billion (EUR274.1 million) will be required for the construction of Omsk Fedorovka Airport. Mr Burkov said the construction is necessary to move operations out of the city, where development will not be hindered. Mr Burkov noted: "Without involvement of the federal centre, without financial support, the matter cannot be resolved at the level of the region and with one private investor". Mr Burkov said Airports of Regions is expressing interest in the project. Mr Burkov said the project will require a full reconstruction as existing airport infrastructure, the construction of which commenced in 1980's and was not completed, is not fit for purpose. [more - original PR - Russian]