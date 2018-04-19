Oman and Qatar sign protocol amending air transport agreement

Oman's Public Authority for Civil Aviations (PACA) signed (16-Apr-2018) a protocol to amend the air transport agreement with Qatar, in an effort to strengthen air transport and improve services between the two countries, including economic feasibility. PACA said the agreement confirms more "openness and freedom", including when related to ticket prices and air transport services, allowing airlines to freely determine tariffs "based on commercial considerations prevailing in the market". [more - original PR - English/Arabic]