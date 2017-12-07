Oman airports to handle 17m pax in 2017

Oman Airports Management Company CEO Aiman bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Hosni said passengers at the country's airports are expected to reach 17 million in 2017, which is "equivalent to four times Oman's population" (Times of Oman, 06-Dec-2017). Passenger traffic at Muscat Seeb International Airport doubled in the past seven years to 12 million, Salalah Airport passengers increased by more than 160% to 1.6 million, while Duqm and Sohar airports reported significant traffic since their opening in 2017.