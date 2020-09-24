Become a CAPA Member
24-Sep-2020 3:06 PM

Oman Air to resume twice weekly services to Europe and Tanzania

Oman Air, via its official Twitter account, confirmed (20/23-Sep-2020) plans to resume twice weekly service to London, Frankfurt and Istanbul from 01-Oct-2020. The carrier will also resume twice weekly Muscat-Zanzibar and twice weekly Muscat-Dar Es Salaam service from 01-Oct-2020. 

