Oman Air to resume twice weekly services to Europe and Tanzania
Oman Air, via its official Twitter account, confirmed (20/23-Sep-2020) plans to resume twice weekly service to London, Frankfurt and Istanbul from 01-Oct-2020. The carrier will also resume twice weekly Muscat-Zanzibar and twice weekly Muscat-Dar Es Salaam service from 01-Oct-2020.
