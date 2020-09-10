Oman Air to resume service to 16 cities from Oct-2020

Oman Air announced (09-Sep-2020) plans to resume scheduled service to 16 cities in 12 countries from 01-Oct-2020. Specifically, the airline will resume service from Muscat to London, Istanbul, Frankfurt, Cairo, Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi, Dubai, Doha, Dar Es Salaam, Zanzibar, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Lahore, Islamabad and Khasab. Service to India remains subject to Indian authorities lifting restrictions for scheduled international passenger services. Oman Air plans to maintain its safety programme throughout all areas of the travel journey. Requirements under this programme include the wearing of masks by passengers when onboard and at Omani airports. Social distancing is also to be maintained during boarding and exiting of aircraft, which are cleaned after each frequency and at the end of every day. Cabin crew will wear full sets of personal protective equipment. [more - original PR]