Oman Air to commence Beijing or Shanghai service in 1Q2019

Oman Air CEO Abdulaziz Al Raisi said the airline intends to commence service to either Beijing or Shanghai in 1Q2019, subject to approval by Chinese authorities. As reported by Arabian Aerospace, the CEO stated: "The Chinese Government promised us they will give us something by end of this year. We will open one of them - whichever we get first". Other new destinations under consideration include Ahmedabad, Amsterdam, Cape Town, Coimbatore, Denpasar, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, Kolkata, Mangalore and Tunis. Mr Al Raisi commented: "I've got a very long wish list, but it depends on the numbers".