Become a CAPA Member
Loading
3-Sep-2018 4:42 PM

Oman Air to commence Beijing or Shanghai service in 1Q2019

Oman Air CEO Abdulaziz Al Raisi said the airline intends to commence service to either Beijing or Shanghai in 1Q2019, subject to approval by Chinese authorities. As reported  by Arabian Aerospace, the CEO stated: "The Chinese Government promised us they will give us something by end of this year. We will open one of them - whichever we get first". Other new destinations under consideration include Ahmedabad, Amsterdam, Cape Town, Coimbatore, Denpasar, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, Kolkata, Mangalore and Tunis. Mr Al Raisi commented: "I've got a very long wish list, but it depends on the numbers".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More