Oman Air targets expansion of 18 codeshare partnerships, focus on Americas & Australia

Oman Air outlined (19-Dec-2021) plans to expand codeshare activities under its pandemic recovery strategy, including a focus on expanding connectivity to the Americas and Australia. Oman Air CEO commented: "Strategic codeshare agreements make sense at a time when airlines around the world are facing tremendous challenges [and] seamless connectivity is a deciding factor for passengers ... Providing access to more destinations underpins our business operations and growth strategy". The carrier operates 46 codeshare sectors and markets an additional 219 sectors with 18 partner airlines, with Qatar Airways as its biggest codeshare partner. [more - original PR]