Oman Air appoints new CCO

Oman Air appointed (08-Apr-2018) Paul Starrs as chief commercial officer, effective 01-Apr-2018. Mr Starrs will mainly focus on developing a comprehensive and sustainable plan to improve the airline's commercial operations. The role covers revenue management, network and scheduling, sales, marketing, e-commerce, Oman Air Holidays, guest experience and branding, call centres and commercial cargo sales. Mr Starrs was previously Emirates SVP global sales, distribution and ancillary products and also served as Emirates regional manager commercial operations, Oman Air GM worldwide sales and Oman Air regional manager commercial operations. [more - original PR]