Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte pax stable in Dec-2017, 19.7m pax in 2017

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte reported (07-Jan-2018) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2017:
- Passengers: 1.7 million, -0.2% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 1.5 million, -0.3%;
- International: 242,496, +0.9%;
- 12 months ended Dec-2017:
- Passengers: 19.7 million, +4.8% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 17.2 million, +5.1%;
- International: 2.4 million, +2.8%;
The company reported domestic traffic increased 3.9% in Monterrey and 10.2% in Culiacan in Dec-2017. [more - original PR]