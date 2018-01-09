Loading
9-Jan-2018 2:23 PM

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte pax stable in Dec-2017, 19.7m pax in 2017

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte reported (07-Jan-2018) the following traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2017:
    • Passengers: 1.7 million, -0.2% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 1.5 million, -0.3%;
      • International: 242,496, +0.9%;
  • 12 months ended Dec-2017:
    • Passengers: 19.7 million, +4.8% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 17.2 million, +5.1%;
      • International: 2.4 million, +2.8%;

The company reported domestic traffic increased 3.9% in Monterrey and 10.2% in Culiacan in Dec-2017. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More