Oliver Wyman survey finds passengers increasingly think it is okay to travel

Oliver Wyman reported (09-Nov-2020) a consumer confidence survey, Anticipating the Travel Recovery, conducted over Sep/Oct-2020 found travellers are waiting for a vaccine to travel and an increasing number of passengers (20%) think it is now okay to travel. The survey found:

Leisure travel interest remains strong and has grown since May-2020. 63% of respondents expect to travel the same amount or more post-pandemic. While most travellers in the US , Spain , Italy , China and Australia are planning domestic trips, travellers in Canada , UK , France and Germany are planning international locations mostly in their home region for their next leisure trip post-COVID. The key driver for leisure trips globally is to visit friends and family. More than 55% of US respondents are more likely to visit friends and family compared to before COVID-19, showing pent up demand for Thanksgiving and holiday travel;

43% of all respondents who travel for business plan to travel less in the future, a 16pp increase from May-2020. Business travellers are more comfortable with teleconferencing, but only 53% said they can develop new relationships via this method. This drops to 47% for business travellers under 30. Half of business travellers expect no change in trip duration and 30% expect to shorten their trips when possible;

Respondents are more comfortable with various transportation options than in May-2020, with 50% now comfortable taking a flight and almost 60% are comfortable staying at a hotel;

31% of survey respondents had travelled by air during the pandemic and 24% by train (more than two hours) since May-2020. 63% of these trips were primarily for leisure. 51% were excited to travel, while only 25% reported being reluctant;

Almost 80% of those who travelled were satisfied with most components of their experience including check-in, security, boarding process, passenger and crew PPE. Travellers from the US and China had an average satisfaction rating of over 80% across their journeys. Travelers were less impressed with food and beverage and airport/station retail because many of these amenities have been nearly eliminated;

Price remains the number one factor for consumer choice, followed by cleaning policies and treatment of travellers. The exception is in China, where aircraft cleaning policies and treatment by the airline outrank price. Travellers view cleaning and mask mandates as the most important health and safety measures, but 40% would still like to see an empty seat next to them on planes and trains. [more - original PR]