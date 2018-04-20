OIG audits US FAA for incorrect reporting of grandfathered payments at airports

US DoT Office of Inspector General (OIG) audited (17-Apr-2018) the US FAA to assess oversight of grandfathered sponsors' compliance with US law related to airport revenue payments. OIG found FAA incorrectly reported grandfathered payments due to insufficient guidance to airport sponsors. OIG made recommendations for FAA more accurately account for airport sponsors' grandfathered payments, with which the FAA concurs. Recommendations include:

Providing written guidance to grandfathered sponsors on what constitutes a grandfathered payment and how to accurately report grandfathered payments;

Developing and implementing an internal control process to verify the accuracy of reports on grandfathered payments;

Consider the State of Hawaii exceeding its statutory limit on the use of revenues for non-airport purposes as a factor in reducing Federal Airport Improvement Program discretionary funds awarded to the state. [more - original PR]