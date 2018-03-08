OIG audits FAA's management controls over the use and oversight of NextGen developmental funding

US Office of Inspector General (OIG) audited (06-Mar-2018) the US FAA's management controls over the use and oversight of NextGen developmental funding. OIG said:

Congress appropriated over USD7 billion for the FAA's NextGen programme since 2008, including USD1.7 billion for NextGen developmental projects;

FAA manages these projects through the project level agreements (PLA). FAA's annual budget process provides broad controls for selecting and justifying developmental projects, but the agency has lacked effective management controls in its PLA process. 12 of the 22 sampled PLAs did not align with FAA's high priority NextGen investment decisions, primarily because they were for support or implementation work;

FAA had not defined which types of projects are eligible for developmental work and lacked standard operating procedures for PLAs until 2016, eight years after beginning to use PLAs;

FAA has lacked a clearly established framework for managing the overall oversight of developmental projects and addressing persistent problems.

OIG provided six recommendations to improve FAA's management and oversight of NextGen developmental funding. FAA concurred with two, partially concurred with one, and non-concurred with three recommendations. "We are requesting that FAA reconsider its responses for these three recommendations", OIG said.