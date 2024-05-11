Offsetting is 'an important tool in sustainability strategies': Harbour Air sustainability head

Harbour Air head of customer experience and sustainability Suzanne Bremski, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "We have been offsetting since 2007 and through 2024 we have essentially offset all of our emissions associated with operational aviation fuel as well as our corporate footprint. It's an important tool in sustainability strategies for all of us". Ms Bremski added: "With our e-plane programme we're on a mission to make the emissions associated with operational aviation fuel avoidable in the future. We have shifted away from offsetting our emissions associated with fuel and moved to insetting - essentially investing within the R&D associated with the e-plane programme".