OECD: Emerging trends in transport may have 'profound implications' for travel

Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) released (22-May-2019) its International Transport Forum Transport Outlook for 2019. A specific focus of the 2019 edition is the impact of potential disruptions to transport systems on future demand, modal shares and CO2 emissions. OECD stated emerging transport trends such as electrification, shared mobility, autonomous vehicles, e‑commerce, 3D printing and new international trade routes may have "profound implications" for the sector and for setting policy. OECD also noted: "Uncertainty is a defining feature of the current economic climate and this limits the ability to make robust projections". Highlights for air transport include:

Passengers: International passenger travel is increasing globally and growth is projected to be strongest in developing countries; Aviation passenger kilometres in India and China are expected to increase almost four fold from an estimated 5506 billion in 2015 to 21,583 billion by 2050; Simulations indicate that the proliferation of long haul, low cost aviation will increase the total number of passenger kilometres travelled in non urban transport and related CO2 emissions by 1% in 2050, relative to current projections;

Airfreight: Airfreight is expected to have the highest compound annual growth rate of all freight transport modes through to 2050, at 4.5%, but represents a small share of total freight tonne kilometres;

Emissions: The use of alternative aviation fuels has the potential to dramatically reduce CO2 emissions from air transport, by essentially making short haul flights carbon free. This could result in 55% fewer emissions from domestic aviation in 2050 relative to a current ambition scenario. [more - original PR]