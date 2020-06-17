17-Jun-2020 2:39 PM
Oakland International Airport sees uptick in pax traffic for May-2020
Oakland International Airport handled (16-Jun-2020) 105,593 passengers in May-2020, down 91.2% year-on-year. This figure is more than double the 45,819 passengers the airport handled in Apr-2020. The airport expects this upward trend to continue through Jun-2020 with Southwest Airlines increasing services by about 25 daily departures to more than 60. Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Airlines, Spirit Airlines and Volaris are also expected to increase frequencies through the summer. [more - original PR]