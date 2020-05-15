Oakland International Airport institutes Resiliency Task Force amid coronavirus pandemic

Oakland International Airport instituted (14-May-2020) a Resiliency Task Force to examine all aspects of the airport's management and operations for short and long term sustainability amid the coronavirus pandemic. The task force convenes members of the airport's operational teams to help minimise spread of COVID-19, encourage and plan for safe air travel and establish comfort among passengers. To date, the task force has facilitated safety enhancement measures in compliance with CDC and Alameda County Public Health Orders, and is working towards the following adjustments:

Installation of social distancing markers;

Safe queuing assistance for security checkpoint lines;

Plexiglass guards for terminal 1 ticket counters, boarding gate counters, and Customs & Border Protection counters for international arrivals;

Adjusted gate, seating and staffing plans to allow social distancing within the terminals;

Temporary suspension of high exposure operations while experiencing low activity volumes, including the airport's taxi stands, employee shuttle bus services and operation of the Volunteer Ambassadors Program;

Adoption of new cleaning and disinfecting supplies and practices along with use of new supplies and equipment to assist in that effort.