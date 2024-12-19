Loading
19-Dec-2024 5:20 PM

OAG: World's top five domestic routes unchanged in 2024

OAG reported (17-Dec-2024) the top domestic routes by seat numbers for 2024, as follows:

  1. Jeju-Seoul Gimpo: Capacity increased 3% year-on-year but remains 19% behind the 2019 level;
  2. Sapporo Chitose-Tokyo Haneda: Capacity remained similar to the 2023 level;
  3. Fukuoka-Tokyo Haneda: Capacity was "relatively unchanged" year-on-year;
  4. Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City;
  5. Melbourne-Sydney;
  6. Jeddah-Riyadh: Recorded the largest growth among the top 10 at 10% year-on-year and 9% compared to 2019;
  7. Tokyo Haneda-Okinawa Naha;
  8. Mumbai-Delhi;
  9. Beijing Capital-Shanghai Hongqiao;
  10. Guangzhou Baiyun-Shanghai Hongqiao.

The top five rankings were unchanged from 2023. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More