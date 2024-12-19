19-Dec-2024 5:20 PM
OAG: World's top five domestic routes unchanged in 2024
OAG reported (17-Dec-2024) the top domestic routes by seat numbers for 2024, as follows:
- Jeju-Seoul Gimpo: Capacity increased 3% year-on-year but remains 19% behind the 2019 level;
- Sapporo Chitose-Tokyo Haneda: Capacity remained similar to the 2023 level;
- Fukuoka-Tokyo Haneda: Capacity was "relatively unchanged" year-on-year;
- Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City;
- Melbourne-Sydney;
- Jeddah-Riyadh: Recorded the largest growth among the top 10 at 10% year-on-year and 9% compared to 2019;
- Tokyo Haneda-Okinawa Naha;
- Mumbai-Delhi;
- Beijing Capital-Shanghai Hongqiao;
- Guangzhou Baiyun-Shanghai Hongqiao.
The top five rankings were unchanged from 2023. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]