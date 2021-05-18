OAG: UK market appears to be starting a recovery

OAG reported (17-May-2021) the week commencing 17-May-2021 is "apparently the beginning of the recovery" for the UK air travel market and subsequently most of Europe. According to OAG data, UK airlines plan to operate 660,255 seats for the week, an increase of 72.9% week to week (+278,400 seats). The increase comes as the UK has published its 'Green List' of permitted international travel destinations. Capacity from the UK has increased by some 278,000 with Spain the largest international destination despite it only being on the amber list and suggesting a willingness of travellers to self-isolate for 10 days on their return. However, capacity overall is still down by 75.7% compared to Jan-2020 levels. [more - original PR]