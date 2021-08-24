Become a CAPA Member
Loading
24-Aug-2021 12:13 PM

OAG: Southeast Asia capacity down 17.7%, with falls in most major markets

OAG reported (23-Aug-2021) scheduled airline seats offered for sale in Southeast Asia fell by 17.7%, week to week, for the week commencing 23-Aug-2021. The market is "heading in the wrong direction with most major markets reporting declines in weekly capacity" stated OAG. Major falls occurred in Indonesia, with capacity down 21.4%, and Thailand, where domestic capacity has been cut by around a third. Singapore is a more positive story, with the development of Vaccinated Travel Lanes to replace the earlier travel bubbles. Germany and Brunei are the first countries to achieve the designation. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More