OAG: Southeast Asia capacity down 17.7%, with falls in most major markets

OAG reported (23-Aug-2021) scheduled airline seats offered for sale in Southeast Asia fell by 17.7%, week to week, for the week commencing 23-Aug-2021. The market is "heading in the wrong direction with most major markets reporting declines in weekly capacity" stated OAG. Major falls occurred in Indonesia, with capacity down 21.4%, and Thailand, where domestic capacity has been cut by around a third. Singapore is a more positive story, with the development of Vaccinated Travel Lanes to replace the earlier travel bubbles. Germany and Brunei are the first countries to achieve the designation. [more - original PR]