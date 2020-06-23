OAG reports minimal global change in scheduled seat capacity for late Jun-2020

OAG reported (22-Jun-2020) airline schedule seat capacity of 39.91 million seats for the week commencing 22-Jun-2020, the lowest week on week change in capacity reported for the COVID-19 crisis. Airlines scheduled 39.96 million seats in the previous week, making the decline less than 0.1% week on week. OAG stated the minimal change comes as airlines globally wait for Jul-2020 and further clarity around lockdowns, corridors and bridges. The headline numbers may have remained constant but there remains considerable churn in the weekly data. OAG reported airlines have removed approximately 4.6 million seats from their planned capacity, "highlighting the levels of fluctuation around the globe". [more - original PR]