29-Sep-2020 12:31 PM

OAG: North Asian carriers add more than 750,000 seats for week 37

OAG reported (28-Sep-2020) airline capacity in North Asia scheduled for week 37 of 2020 increased by 757,000 seats and now stands at 82% of its original Jan-2020 capacity levels. Capacity has increased for three consecutive weeks, with more than 1.5 million seats added. OAG reported China is now within just 2% of operating capacity levels similar to those of Jan-2020, with domestic capacity up 11% since Jan-2020. Capacity in South Korea increased 22% as both Jin Air and Korean Air added back significant amounts of seats. However, Japan has seen weekly capacity fall by nearly 6% as both All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines scaled back operations. [more - original PR]

