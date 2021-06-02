OAG: North America capacity up by more than 1 million seats, US regains largest market status

OAG reported (01-Jun-2021) North America continued to rebuild strongly, with scheduled airline capacity for the week commencing 31-May-2021 up 6.5% adding back almost 1.1 million seats. The US market was responsible for all of the new capacity, including 900,000 new domestic seats. This returns it to the position of largest single country aviation market in the world, having lost that position to China in the middle of Apr-2020. In the US, American Airlines added 320,000 seats, with the carrier continuing to pull away as the largest airline in terms of seat capacity. The airline is now some 23% larger than its closest rival Delta Air Lines and is now operating at just 7% below pre-COVID-19 capacity levels. [more - original PR]