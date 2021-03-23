Become a CAPA Member
Loading
23-Mar-2021 12:22 PM

OAG: Mixed capacity performance in South America

OAG reported (22-Mar-2021) airlines in the Lower South America region cut a further 150,000 seats from their scheduled capacity plans for the week commencing 22-Mar-2021. Over the past three weeks, around 25% of regional seat capacity has been cut by scheduled airlines. However, the Upper South America region has seen a week-on-week capacity increase of over 8%, with an additional 70,000 seats placed on sale. The majority of these seats were added in in Colombia with both Avianca and Viva Air Colombia raising capacity, much of which is in the domestic market. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More