OAG: Mixed capacity performance in South America

OAG reported (22-Mar-2021) airlines in the Lower South America region cut a further 150,000 seats from their scheduled capacity plans for the week commencing 22-Mar-2021. Over the past three weeks, around 25% of regional seat capacity has been cut by scheduled airlines. However, the Upper South America region has seen a week-on-week capacity increase of over 8%, with an additional 70,000 seats placed on sale. The majority of these seats were added in in Colombia with both Avianca and Viva Air Colombia raising capacity, much of which is in the domestic market. [more - original PR]