Loading
7-May-2018 9:32 AM

OAG: Kuala Lumpur-Singapore the busiest intl route, top five all in Asia Pacific

OAG reported (06-May-2018) Kuala Lumpur-Singapore is the world's busiest international air passenger route, with 30,537 services in the 12 months to Feb-2018. The five busiest routes are all located in the Asia Pacific, with Hong Kong-Taipei second, Jakarta-Singapore third, Hong Kong-Shanghai Pudong fourth and Jakarta-Kuala Lumpur fifth. Other key Asia Pacific highlights include:

  • 14 intra Asia routes were ranked in the top 20, including eight in North Asia, four in Southeast Asia and two between North and Southeast Asia;
  • Hong Kong is the busiest Asian airport hub featuring in six routes, followed by Singapore in four and Osaka Kansai and Seoul Incheon in three each;
  • Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Jakarta, Taipei and Shanghai Pudong each featured on two of the busiest global routes;
  • The highest on time performance among the Asian routes was Osaka Kansai-Taipei with 83%, followed by Bangkok-Singapore (80%) and Seoul Incheon-Osaka Kansai (78%);
  • All eight Asian routes feature at least six competing airlines, with Osaka-Taipei operated by 11 airlines. By contrast, more mature European and North American routes like Dublin-London Heathrow and Chicago-Toronto show have competing airlines;
  • Asia has a relatively high ratio of LCCs in operation, with five city pairs counting over 40% LCC penetration. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More