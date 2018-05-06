OAG: Kuala Lumpur-Singapore the busiest intl route, top five all in Asia Pacific

OAG reported (06-May-2018) Kuala Lumpur-Singapore is the world's busiest international air passenger route, with 30,537 services in the 12 months to Feb-2018. The five busiest routes are all located in the Asia Pacific, with Hong Kong-Taipei second, Jakarta-Singapore third, Hong Kong-Shanghai Pudong fourth and Jakarta-Kuala Lumpur fifth. Other key Asia Pacific highlights include: