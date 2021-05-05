OAG: Indian capacity down just 6% despite spike in local transmissions

OAG reported (04-May-2021) scheduled seat capacity in India for the week commencing 03-May-2021 declined 6% week-on-week to 2.5 million seats. This is "remarkable result" given the coronavirus transmission rates in the country and various lockdown measures implemented. IndiGo, India's largest carrier by capacity, reduced its schedule by almost 50,000 seats (-4.1% week to week), to a little under 1.2 million seats. [more - original PR]