OAG: Global scheduled capacity nearing 50m seats

OAG reported (08-Jul-2020) global scheduled airline seat capacity for the week commencing 15-Jun-2020 (week 25) was just below 50 million seats, up 3% week to week but still down 57.6% year-on-year. OAG reported overall global capacity has increased 60% over the past six weeks and the industry is making "steady progress" towards the 118 million seats operated in the same week last year. Planned airline capacity for week 26 is 55.5 million seats, although this is expected to decline slightly due to ongoing COVID-19 travel ban adjustments. [more - original PR]