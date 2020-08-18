Become a CAPA Member
18-Aug-2020 8:54 AM

OAG: Global scheduled capacity down 0.2%, indications of some recoveries in early Sep-2020

OAG reported (17-Aug-2020) global scheduled airline seat capacity for week 31 of 2020 declined 0.2% week-on-week, to 58.2 million. Capacity is now down 49.4% year-on-year. Over the past four weeks, scheduled seat capacity has risen 11%. OAG added early indications for capacity over the next few weeks points to similar levels of capacity as reported this week. In some markets the first week of Sep-2020 is being seen as the point of recovery with various government restrictions planned to ease; however, some countries are already extending those restrictions to the end of the month. South America in particular appears to be a region where additional capacity is very unlikely before the end of Sep-2020. [more - original PR]

