OAG reported (18-May-2020) global airline scheduled seat capacity for the week commencing 18-May-2020 returned above 30 million seats. The number of seats available is down 73% year-on-year, although there have been two weeks of consistent week-to-week growth, suggesting the decline has bottomed out and it "looks like the tide has turned". Week-to-week capacity increased 6% globally. [more - original PR]