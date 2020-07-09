9-Jul-2020 8:42 AM
OAG: Global capacity for Jul-2020 down 47% year-on-year
OAG, via its Jul-2020 Frequency & Capacity Statistics release, reported (08-Jul-2020) global capacity for Jul-2020 is expected to be down 47% year-on-year. Other key highlights include:
- Carriers globally have increased capacity by nearly 50% month-on-month;
- Europe has seen the largest increase in volume of seats, with 34.6 million additional seats being scheduled to operate in Jul-2020 compared to Jun-2020 as carriers gear up to provide some degree of summer holiday capacity. Seats in Europe have now reached 67.3 million, which is down 47% year-on-year;
- The Asia Pacific has seen 24 million seats added back month on month. Capacity in North East Asia (includes China) is now 25% down year-on-year and South Asia (includes India) is 16% below Jul-2019 levels;
- Parts of Africa are seeing some degree of capacity returning, with North Africa having 45% more seats month on month. South Africa is still seeing capacity sitting at nearly 80% below Jul-2019 levels;
- North America has seen strong capacity growth, with 65% more seats than in Jun-2020. Capacity levels are now 53% below Jul-2019. [more - original PR]