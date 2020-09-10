Become a CAPA Member
10-Sep-2020 8:51 AM

OAG: Global capacity down 49% for Sep-2020 and trending down further

OAG reported (09-Sep-2020) global capacity in Sep-2020 is expected to be down 49% year-on-year. OAG stated global capacity has stalled at this level, and given the ongoing reductions in capacity week on week, the total picture for Sep-2020 is likely to be lower still by the end of the month. Carriers globally have reduced capacity by 11% month to month. OAG also reported:

  • There are pockets of growth versus last month in Africa, Central Asia and Latin America, but this growth is from a very low basis as some of these markets have been slowest to kick start recovery from very low levels. South Africa for example will see 8% more seats this month than last, but remains 80% below last year;
  • Several parts of Asia are seeing capacity pull back this month compared to last month with 11.3 million fewer seats in Sep-2020 than Aug-2020 North East Asia is boosted by the recovery of China's domestic market - at least in terms of capacity - in Sep-2020 there there are expected to be 8% more seats than Sep-2019. Only China and the Russian Federation have capacity above 2019 levels;
  • In Europe, carriers are cutting capacity back on last month, as ongoing restrictions and quarantines occur across the region. Western Europe is now back to nearly 60% below Sep-2019, with 16% reduction on last month;
  • The Caribbean has also seen capacity cut back this month with carriers reducing seats by 29% month to month, as demand is impacted by ongoing restrictions on international travel. [more - original PR]

