OAG: Global capacity back above 70m seats per week for the first time in 2021

OAG reported (14-Jun-2021) global scheduled airline capacity of 70.8 million seats for the week commencing 14-Jun-2021, an increase of 3.7% week to week and the first time industry capacity has exceeded 70 million seats in 2021. Every global region reported growth, with Western Europe (+12.6%) and North Africa (+20%) the strongest. The slowest growth was in Southeast Asia (+0.4%) and the Southwest Pacific (+0.7%). Total global capacity is down 38.7% compared to Jun-2019. [more - original PR]