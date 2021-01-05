OAG: China to remain largest aviation market until international lockdowns ease

OAG reported (04-Jan-2021) there were 151,000 international scheduled seats in the Chinese market for Jan-2021, compared to 2.1 million in Jan-2020. Domestic capacity remained at around 14.7 million seats a week. Until China's international capacity returns, many surrounding country markets will remain frustrated in their attempts to recover. OAG also noted that China was the largest aviation market in the world in 2020 and continues to hold this position at the start of 2021 "with little risk of any change before international lockdowns are eased to and from the United States". [more - original PR]