OAG: American Airlines will operate 3067 widebody domestic flights in Jul-2021

OAG reported (27-Apr-2021) the following for the US airline industry's flight data for Jul-2021:

At best, 60% of the current planned Jul-2021 airline capacity will actually operate, if that is the case then the current planned 11.1 million passengers is likely to be closer to 6.7 million passengers. If so, US domestic aviation market would account for around a 93% share of all seats offered in Jul-2021, a "dramatic and significant" flip from Jul-2019 when domestic airline capacity held a 14% share;

American Airlines will operate 3067 widebody domestic flight services compared to 1344 in Jul-2019.

OAG added Spirit Airlines, Allegiant Air and to a "lesser degree" Frontier Airlines have led capacity growth over the last three years. It stated LCC share of domestic airline capacity has "crept up" to 35% in Jul-2021 compared to 32% in Jul-2019. [more - original PR]