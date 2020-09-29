Become a CAPA Member
29-Sep-2020 10:38 AM

OAG: Airlines to add back 1.6 million seats in week 37, ending six weeks of capacity declines

OAG reported (28-Sep-2020) global airline capacity scheduled for week 37 of 2020 increased by 1.6 million seats week-to-week (+2.8%) to 58.5 million. Week-to-week capacity had previously declined for six consecutive weeks. At the beginning of Sep-2020, scheduled airlines were planning to operate a total of 261.1 million seats for the month. This has been reduced to 244.8 million seats, due to airlines responding to the "new normal world". [more - original PR]

