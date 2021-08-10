OAG: Airlines have cut 28m seats from forward schedules out to Oct-2021

OAG reported (09-Aug-2021) 28 million seats were removed for sale by airlines for their offered capacity through to the end of Oct-2021. OAG noted that international capacity remains at less than half 2019 levels and "shows no signs of a significant recovery heading into the autumn". Additionally, major domestic markets such as China and Australia continue to see capacity cuts as they contend with COVID-19 outbreaks. [more - original PR]