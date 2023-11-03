OAG: 50 of 256 new airlines since 2019 fail to file scheduled capacity in 2023

OAG reported (02-Nov-2023) 256 new airlines listed their scheduled capacity for the first time in 2019 and continued to operate up to 2023. However, 50 of these airlines failed to file any capacity in 2023. OAG reported that some of the airlines failed due to the war in Ukraine, some transitioned from scheduled to charter services and others "just completely disappeared". The largest "genuinely new carrier" by capacity to have emerged and continued trading since 2019 is Breeze Airways. [more - original PR]