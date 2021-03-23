Become a CAPA Member
23-Mar-2021 12:20 PM

OAG: 3Q2021 transatlantic schedules cut by over 500,000 seats

OAG reported (22-Mar-2021) forward schedule data for 3Q2021 shows airlines have cut over 500,000 planned seats from trans-Atlantic schedules. United Airlines accounts for the majority of those capacity cuts, eliminating neatly 30% of its planned capacity for the peak period. The carrier has recently been one of the earliest to adjust capacity, but the cuts are also a reflection of more subdued market confidence around international recovery for 2021. [more - original PR]

